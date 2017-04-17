Michelle Williams' 2017 Oscars dress took ''800 hours of labour'' to create.

The 36-year-old actress stunned in a Louis Vuitton number at the Oscars earlier this year, and it has now been revealed that the beautiful black and cream gown was made by ''a dozen dressmakers'' and took a painstaking 800 hours to piece together.

An Instagram post uploaded by InStyle magazine shows the 'Manchester By The Sea' actress wearing her dress, and was captioned: ''It took 800 hours of labor (by a dozen dressmakers!) to piece together Michelle Williams's @LouisVuitton 2017 Oscars dress. Of course, Vuitton Artistic Director @nicolasghesquiere and her stylist, @KateYoung, were right by her side. Click the link in our bio to learn how she manages to flawlessly turn heads on every red carpet. : @emmanmontalvan (sic)''

The dress - which included a combination of velvet and embroidered diamonds and pearls - was designed by the artistic director for Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquiére, who said he was pleased with the final result as it looked ''very couture''.

He told the publication: ''We liked the combination of velvet, which I think of as a masculine fabric, mixed with the femininity of the tulle embroidered with crystals and pearls. It looks very couture, while at the same time it has a simplicity that is very Parisian.''

Whilst Michelle's stylist Kate Young said the decision to wear minimal jewellery - which included a bracelet and earrings - came as they felt big diamond necklaces looked ''ageing''.

She added: ''Something about those big diamond necklaces looks ageing. I like the idea of a dress looking real, like there's not some security guard waiting in the background to take it right back.''