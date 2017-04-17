Michelle Williams' 2017 Oscars dress reportedly took ''800 hours of labour'' to create, according to InStyle magazine.
Michelle Williams' 2017 Oscars dress took ''800 hours of labour'' to create.
The 36-year-old actress stunned in a Louis Vuitton number at the Oscars earlier this year, and it has now been revealed that the beautiful black and cream gown was made by ''a dozen dressmakers'' and took a painstaking 800 hours to piece together.
An Instagram post uploaded by InStyle magazine shows the 'Manchester By The Sea' actress wearing her dress, and was captioned: ''It took 800 hours of labor (by a dozen dressmakers!) to piece together Michelle Williams's @LouisVuitton 2017 Oscars dress. Of course, Vuitton Artistic Director @nicolasghesquiere and her stylist, @KateYoung, were right by her side. Click the link in our bio to learn how she manages to flawlessly turn heads on every red carpet. : @emmanmontalvan (sic)''
The dress - which included a combination of velvet and embroidered diamonds and pearls - was designed by the artistic director for Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquiére, who said he was pleased with the final result as it looked ''very couture''.
He told the publication: ''We liked the combination of velvet, which I think of as a masculine fabric, mixed with the femininity of the tulle embroidered with crystals and pearls. It looks very couture, while at the same time it has a simplicity that is very Parisian.''
Whilst Michelle's stylist Kate Young said the decision to wear minimal jewellery - which included a bracelet and earrings - came as they felt big diamond necklaces looked ''ageing''.
She added: ''Something about those big diamond necklaces looks ageing. I like the idea of a dress looking real, like there's not some security guard waiting in the background to take it right back.''
