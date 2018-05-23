Michelle Williams has signed up to star and produce new Amazon Studios drama 'This Is Jane'.
Michelle Williams is to star in new drama 'This Is Jane'.
The 37-year-old actress has signed up to appear in the Amazon Studios project which will tell the true story of a Chicago woman named Jenny who founded and ran an underground abortion service named Jane.
Michelle will also act as a producer along with John Lesher, Williams and Peter Heller with Kimberly Peirce directing.
'This Is Jane' is based on Laura Kaplan's non-fiction book 'The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service' which documents how the illegal clinic was set up by a group of ladies who learned how to perform abortions and ran from 1968 to 1973 to help women who need safe terminations, whilst also providing counselling and emotional support.
In 1973, a landmark ruling was made by the United States Supreme Court in the case of Roe v. Wade which made it a fundamental right for women to have an abortion in America up to the third trimester of pregnancy.
'I Feel Pretty' star Williams has a busy 2018 ahead of her as she will be seen in Sony's supervillain picture 'Venom' alongside Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed and she is currently filming 'After the Wedding' - a remake of the 2006 Danish movie starring Mads Mikkelsen.
Williams will play the owner of an Indian orphanage - the part Mikkelsen originally portrayed - which is plighted by financial difficulties, but she finds out a wealthy US businesswoman who could be convinced to make a large donation but the venture comes with problems re-emerging from her past.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...