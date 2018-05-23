Michelle Williams is to star in new drama 'This Is Jane'.

The 37-year-old actress has signed up to appear in the Amazon Studios project which will tell the true story of a Chicago woman named Jenny who founded and ran an underground abortion service named Jane.

Michelle will also act as a producer along with John Lesher, Williams and Peter Heller with Kimberly Peirce directing.

'This Is Jane' is based on Laura Kaplan's non-fiction book 'The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service' which documents how the illegal clinic was set up by a group of ladies who learned how to perform abortions and ran from 1968 to 1973 to help women who need safe terminations, whilst also providing counselling and emotional support.

In 1973, a landmark ruling was made by the United States Supreme Court in the case of Roe v. Wade which made it a fundamental right for women to have an abortion in America up to the third trimester of pregnancy.

'I Feel Pretty' star Williams has a busy 2018 ahead of her as she will be seen in Sony's supervillain picture 'Venom' alongside Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed and she is currently filming 'After the Wedding' - a remake of the 2006 Danish movie starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Williams will play the owner of an Indian orphanage - the part Mikkelsen originally portrayed - which is plighted by financial difficulties, but she finds out a wealthy US businesswoman who could be convinced to make a large donation but the venture comes with problems re-emerging from her past.