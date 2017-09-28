Michelle Williams has joined the cast of the 'Venom' movie.

The 37-year-old actress has been announced as the latest star to join the Sony 'Spider-Man' spin-off about the webslinger's arch nemesis, The Hollywood Reporter has claimed.

Although at the time of reporting, Williams' role has not been revealed but joins fellow actors Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy - who is to star in the titular role.

In May, Hardy was announced to play the villain on Twitter by Sony Pictures and will be part of Sony's Marvel Universe - which exists outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The tweet, along with a picture of 40-year-old Hardy wearing a Venom T-shirt, read: ''Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony's Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 - production starts this fall. (sic)''

'Zombieland' and 'Gangster Squad' director Ruben Fleischer is on board to direct the British actor who will play Eddie Brock - the first character to become the alien symbiote - and the script has been penned by 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

'Venom' marks the first time a Spider-Man villain will be getting their own standalone movie but the character did appear in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man 3' which he was played by Topher Grace.

The symbiote, created by David Michelinie and artists Todd McFarlane and Mick Zeck, was first introduced in the comic books back in 1988 and is still a fan favourite villain and has appeared in other Marvel Comics including Iron Man, Deadpool and the Hulk.

Sony had planned to release a 'Sinister Six' movie featuring Venom but made the decision to start off with a Venom adventure.

Sony and Marvel Studios reached a deal in February 2015 to allow Spider-Man - a character to which Sony bought the rights to - to be introduced into the MCU, with Tom Holland cast in the role and appearing as Spidey in a cameo capacity in 'Captain America: Civil War'.

Holland, 20, made his first feature-length outing as the wall crawler in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', a movie which resulted in profit for Sony rather than Disney owned Marvel.