Michelle Williams will star in a remake of 'After the Wedding'.

The 'Greatest Showman' actress has joined forces with Julianne Moore to appear in the forthcoming film, a reboot of the 2006 Danish movie starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Sources have told Variety that Michelle will play an owner of an Indian orphanage - the part Mikkelsen portrayed - which is plighted by financial difficulties, but she finds out a wealthy US businesswoman (Moore) could be convinced to make a large donation.

Williams' character travels to New York City to try to seal the deal, but upon her return to the Big Apple she is faced with skeletons from her past, which she has tried to forget.

Production on the motion picture is due to begin next month after details about the movie were revealed at this year's Berlin Film Festival.

Williams earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Gail Harris in 2017 motion picture 'All the Money in the World', but she lost out to 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' star Frances McDormand.

But 'All the Money in the World' was surrounded by controversy after Kevin Spacey was fired from the project following accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour against Anthony Rapp.

He was replaced by Christopher Plummer, and Spacey's scenes had to be re-shot.

It later emerged Williams was paid just $80 a day for the re-shoots, but her co-star Mark Wahlberg had received $1.5 million.

He later donated the fee to the Time's Up movement - an anti-sexual harassment campaign - in her name.

Afterwards, she said in a statement: ''Today isn't about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice.

''Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.''