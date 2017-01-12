Michelle Williams believes there's ''a lot of pressure'' on women to look good.

The 36-year-old actress - who has 11-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger with the late actor Heath Ledger - has admitted she believes a female's appearance is always under scrutiny and they are forced to make an effort with their appearance.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper about fashion and beauty, the 'Dawson's Creek' star said: ''It's a lot of pressure on a girl to look a certain way.''

And the blonde beauty has revealed she tries her utmost to ''be human'' and not to conform to the way people want her to look or act, which she has described as an ''impossible standard''.

She continued: ''I really try and allow myself to be human and not hold myself to an impossible standard.''

And Michelle has vowed to support her offspring if she wanted to act and in whatever else she wants to do with her life, as long as she completes her studies first.

Speaking previously about her brood, she said: ''I'd advise against skipping school, but whatever brings out Matilda is what I'm here to support.

''So whatever she wants is fine by me.''

However, Michelle - who began her career at the age of 12 years old - has revealed she has always been ''incredibly independent'' ever since she was a child, and wouldn't advise anyone to follow the same path as her.

She explained: ''I've always been incredibly independent and stubborn and willful.

''But it wasn't so much about being driven from a career standpoint. I really just didn't want to go to high school anymore. I wanted to get out. I wasn't happy.

''I wouldn't advise it for other people. I feel like it should come with a little warning attached to it, which is, 'Don't try this at home.' I just feel so lucky.''