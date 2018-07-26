Michelle Williams has married musician Phil Elverum in secret, without ever having publicly confirmed their relationship.
Michelle Williams married Phil Elverum in secret.
The 37-year-old actress - who has 12-year-old daughter Matilda with her late former partner Heath Ledger - is notoriously private about her personal life, and although she never went public with her new romance with the Mount Eerie frontman, she has now revealed that the pair have tied the knot.
The news was confirmed through Michelle's Vanity Fair article which was published on Thursday (26.07.18), and which reports the pair married in a private ceremony earlier this month.
Michelle's daughter, as well as 40-year-old Phil's daughter Agathe, three, were present at the ceremony, which was also witnessed by their close friends including Busy Philipps.
Speaking about her new husband, the 'Dawson's Creek' alum told Vanity Fair: ''I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.
''Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship. But Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.''
It is unknown how long Michelle and Phil have been together, but romance rumours involving her and New York financial consultant Andrew Youmans were circling as recently as this year.
In January, it was even speculated the 'I Feel Pretty' star had gotten engaged to Andrew, after they sparked speculation at the Golden Globes when Michelle was seen wearing a diamond ring which she later passed off as simply a piece of ''beautiful jewellery''.
A source said at the time: ''She wants a good guy and a stable family life.''
