Michelle Williams has been ''hooked'' on acting since her childhood.

The 38-year-old actress - who has starred in hits such as 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Manchester by the Sea' - has admitted she's always been attracted to the idea of transforming herself into someone else.

She told the March issue of ELLE UK magazine: ''The idea of becoming someone else through an internal and external process hooked me at an early age.

''What does it feel like to put on a costume of somebody else? How do these clothes change me, how does this wig change me, how does this walk change me? As I've gotten older, that's been the work I've been most interested in.''

Meanwhile, Michelle previously revealed she is constantly trying to improve as an actress, and that she's always critical of her own work.

The Hollywood star - who has a 13-year-old daughter called Matilda with the late Heath Ledger - explained: ''I love what I do and I'm so curious about it and always trying to figure out how to get better at it and asking questions and seeing how other people work and tracking down teachers and begging time from them.

''But what makes it hard to sleep at night is wondering: 'What did I do today and was it any good? Was it good enough to justify the time I missed out on with my daughter? The time I put into it?' That's what I find hard to live with.''