Michelle Williams says her's and the late Heath Ledger's daughter Matilda is yet to transition into the difficult teenager stage.

The 48-year-old actress has brought up their 13-year-old girl single-handidly since the 'Dark Knight' actor tragically died in 2008 from an accidental overdose, when she was just two, and admitted she's not had any trouble with Matilda so far as she enters her adolescence.

Appearing on 'Live With Kelly And Ryan' on what would have been Heath's 40th birthday (04.04.19), Michelle - who wed Phil Elverum in a secret ceremony in June 2018 - said: ''Every morning we wake up and I look to see if the transformation has happened and if it's turned into the next level that I keep hearing about, but so far, we're not there yet.''

Asked how they were coping on the 'Brokeback Mountain' birth date, the 'Venom' star replied: ''So far so good.''

Meanwhile, the actress Kate Bosworth paid a touching tribute to Heath on his birthday and admitted she wished she would have ''known him'' now.

Alongside a black and white snap of the late actor, who was her peer and who she hailed ''extraordinarily special'', the 36-year-old star wrote on Instagram: ''Doesn't seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium's cork, having a laugh. It was a crazy time. I was literally straight out of high school, feeling young & super shy and he was always so sweet within a surreal scene. I really, really would have loved to have known Heath today, at 40. No limits on what he would have accomplished. Here is what I remember: he was sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special. Time goes by, his image still a teenage heartthrob. And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started. But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun. Thinking of all the people who knew and loved him on this day. Man, you made one hell of a mark. xo (sic)''