Michelle Williams say she is yet to experience the difficult teenager stage with her's and late actor Heath Ledger's 13-year-old daughter Matilda.
Michelle Williams says her's and the late Heath Ledger's daughter Matilda is yet to transition into the difficult teenager stage.
The 48-year-old actress has brought up their 13-year-old girl single-handidly since the 'Dark Knight' actor tragically died in 2008 from an accidental overdose, when she was just two, and admitted she's not had any trouble with Matilda so far as she enters her adolescence.
Appearing on 'Live With Kelly And Ryan' on what would have been Heath's 40th birthday (04.04.19), Michelle - who wed Phil Elverum in a secret ceremony in June 2018 - said: ''Every morning we wake up and I look to see if the transformation has happened and if it's turned into the next level that I keep hearing about, but so far, we're not there yet.''
Asked how they were coping on the 'Brokeback Mountain' birth date, the 'Venom' star replied: ''So far so good.''
Meanwhile, the actress Kate Bosworth paid a touching tribute to Heath on his birthday and admitted she wished she would have ''known him'' now.
Alongside a black and white snap of the late actor, who was her peer and who she hailed ''extraordinarily special'', the 36-year-old star wrote on Instagram: ''Doesn't seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium's cork, having a laugh. It was a crazy time. I was literally straight out of high school, feeling young & super shy and he was always so sweet within a surreal scene. I really, really would have loved to have known Heath today, at 40. No limits on what he would have accomplished. Here is what I remember: he was sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special. Time goes by, his image still a teenage heartthrob. And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started. But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun. Thinking of all the people who knew and loved him on this day. Man, you made one hell of a mark. xo (sic)''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...