Michelle Williams had to get a TV working in her house so her daughter could watch her at the Emmys.

The 39-year-old star - who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role as Gwen Verdon in 'Fosse/Verdon' at Sunday night's (22.09.19) ceremony - admitted she doesn't normally watch television so she had to dust one off in order for her 13-year-old daughter Matilda - whom she has with late ex-partner Heath Ledger - to catch her mom's acceptance speech.

The 'Venom' star also had no idea that her former 'Dawson's Creek' co-star James Van Der Beek was competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' at the moment due to the lack of a functioning television set in her household.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Busy Philipps - who played Audrey Liddell in 'Dawson's Creek' - said: ''I have to say something. Michelle doesn't - she truly is a person who doesn't have a television.

''You know how people say that and you're like, 'Yeah, you do'...''

And Michelle added: ''We had to get it working tonight so that my daughter could watch the Emmys.''

Busy then commented on how well James - who starred as Dawson Leery in the hit US drama - is doing on the celebrity dance show.

She said: ''He's killing it. And I want him to win.''

Whilst Michelle - who played Jen Lindley - suggested she might keep the TV plugged in to watch her old cast mate in action.

She said: ''I can't wait to see this!''

Busy then told Michelle, ''He's on 'Dancing with the Stars'. Did you not know that?'', to which she replied: ''No!''

Busy added: ''OK, I should have told you.''

During her acceptance speech, Michelle spoke passionately speech about gender equality at the star-studded awards show.

Reflecting on the support she'd had on 'Fosse/Verdon', she said: ''They understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value, and then where do they put that value? They put it into their work.

''So, the next time a woman - and especially a woman of colour, because she stands to make fifty-two cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart - tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her. Believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.''