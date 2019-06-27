Michelle Williams felt suicidal after her split from Chad Johnson last year.

The former Destiny's Child singer - who has battled with depression since she was a teenager - considered taking her own life when she and the professional sports chaplain decided to call off their engagement in December.

Speaking to Essence magazine, she said: ''I was weak, very depressed and thinking it was the end of my life. If someone had asked me where I would be today, I didn't think I would be alive, because I was so broken.

''It felt as though I had failed publicly and privately, too, and that was just not like me. And I was like, God, there's got to be more.''

The 38-year-old star got engaged to Chad in March 2018 but saw her mental health plummet when she began planning their wedding and ended up seeking help in rehab because her beau didn't ''pray for a depressed wife.''

She said: ''I'd been there before in that darkness. I was like, 'No, you better go [to the hospital].' By the time I got there, I was stable. However, I would've understood if he left. He's been praying for a wife. He didn't pray for a depressed wife.''

Michelle suffered another knock back in December when she pulled out of the Broadway production of 'Once on This Island' following a ''nervous breakdown.''

A statement from the show read: ''Effective immediately, Michelle T. Williams has been advised by her doctors to take a leave of absence from performing.''

Despite her low mood last year, Michelle feels in a ''better place now.''

She said recently: ''I am in a better place now. I am not perfect. I'm not preaching. I'm just telling you what I'm doing right now - I'm sticking to my routine. When people say it gets better, it does. It just takes time. The days do get brighter.''