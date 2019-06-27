Michelle Williams felt suicidal when she called off her engagement to Chad Johnson in December last year.
Michelle Williams felt suicidal after her split from Chad Johnson last year.
The former Destiny's Child singer - who has battled with depression since she was a teenager - considered taking her own life when she and the professional sports chaplain decided to call off their engagement in December.
Speaking to Essence magazine, she said: ''I was weak, very depressed and thinking it was the end of my life. If someone had asked me where I would be today, I didn't think I would be alive, because I was so broken.
''It felt as though I had failed publicly and privately, too, and that was just not like me. And I was like, God, there's got to be more.''
The 38-year-old star got engaged to Chad in March 2018 but saw her mental health plummet when she began planning their wedding and ended up seeking help in rehab because her beau didn't ''pray for a depressed wife.''
She said: ''I'd been there before in that darkness. I was like, 'No, you better go [to the hospital].' By the time I got there, I was stable. However, I would've understood if he left. He's been praying for a wife. He didn't pray for a depressed wife.''
Michelle suffered another knock back in December when she pulled out of the Broadway production of 'Once on This Island' following a ''nervous breakdown.''
A statement from the show read: ''Effective immediately, Michelle T. Williams has been advised by her doctors to take a leave of absence from performing.''
Despite her low mood last year, Michelle feels in a ''better place now.''
She said recently: ''I am in a better place now. I am not perfect. I'm not preaching. I'm just telling you what I'm doing right now - I'm sticking to my routine. When people say it gets better, it does. It just takes time. The days do get brighter.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...