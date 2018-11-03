Michelle Williams felt like she was ''slipping'' for months as her mental health problems spiraled out of control.

The 38-year-old singer - who starred in Destiny's Child alongside Beyonce and Kelly Rowland - checked herself into a mental health facility earlier this year and Michelle has admitted to suffering in silence before she decided to seek help.

The American star shared: ''For months, I was slipping and slipping and slipping [and] before you knew it, I was at the bottom of the pit looking up like, 'Am I really here again?' And I suffered by myself. I didn't want to tell anybody.''

Michelle revealed that it was the second time she'd dealt with depression.

But she was reluctant to seek help because she was worried about how other people might react.

She told 'Good Morning America': ''I didn't want anyone to be like, 'Oh my gosh, here we go again. I thought you were over it.'''

Michelle explained that her outlook on life has been transformed by her experience.

Recalling her time in the facility, she said: ''I didn't see anybody that looked crazy. I didn't see anybody strapped up, I didn't see anybody doing crazy behaviour. And literally, since then, I watch my mouth.

''I don't call people crazy anymore. Some people ... they just need help.''

Michelle feels it's important to talk about mental health issues, stressing that it can be a crucial step on the road to recovery.

She explained: ''We've lost so many amazing people, whether you're in the spotlight or a loved one at home couldn't go [to treatment] because they were worried about, 'Is somebody at my job going to find out?'''