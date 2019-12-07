Michelle Williams feared she was being too ''fragile'' to return to the spotlight.
Michelle Williams was worried about being too ''fragile'' to return to the spotlight.
The Destiny's Child singer has been open about her struggle with depression, admitting it has been tough to face but now she feels she has the ''strength'' and ''stability'' to do it.
She told People magazine: ''I was stable enough, but still a little fragile, but thinking that this is going to give me some strength. Because you can't stay in your cocoon forever, you've got to come out.''
Back in July 2018, Michelle admitted she is ''proudly'' seeking help for her depression.
She shared: ''For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognise when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing. I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.
''Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for betterment of those in need.''
And Michelle explained that her outlook on life has been transformed by her experience.
Recalling her time in the facility, she said: ''I didn't see anybody that looked crazy. I didn't see anybody strapped up, I didn't see anybody doing crazy behaviour. And literally, since then, I watch my mouth. I don't call people crazy anymore. Some people ... they just need help. We've lost so many amazing people, whether you're in the spotlight or a loved one at home couldn't go [to treatment] because they were worried about, 'Is somebody at my job going to find out?'''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...