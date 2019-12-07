Michelle Williams was worried about being too ''fragile'' to return to the spotlight.

The Destiny's Child singer has been open about her struggle with depression, admitting it has been tough to face but now she feels she has the ''strength'' and ''stability'' to do it.

She told People magazine: ''I was stable enough, but still a little fragile, but thinking that this is going to give me some strength. Because you can't stay in your cocoon forever, you've got to come out.''

Back in July 2018, Michelle admitted she is ''proudly'' seeking help for her depression.

She shared: ''For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognise when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing. I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.

''Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for betterment of those in need.''

And Michelle explained that her outlook on life has been transformed by her experience.

Recalling her time in the facility, she said: ''I didn't see anybody that looked crazy. I didn't see anybody strapped up, I didn't see anybody doing crazy behaviour. And literally, since then, I watch my mouth. I don't call people crazy anymore. Some people ... they just need help. We've lost so many amazing people, whether you're in the spotlight or a loved one at home couldn't go [to treatment] because they were worried about, 'Is somebody at my job going to find out?'''