Michelle Williams has stepped down from her role in the Broadway production of 'Once On This Island' - after being ''advised by her doctors''.
The 38-year-old singer only joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning play two weeks ago, but it seems she won't be staying in the role of Erzulie for long, as she's been told by her doctors to ''take a leave of absence''.
A statement from the show read: ''Effective immediately, Michelle T. Williams has been advised by her doctors to take a leave of absence from performing.''
No other information has been made public at the time of writing, so it is unknown what caused doctors to recommend she take time away from the spotlight, although the former Destiny's Child singer has been open about her mental health struggles recently.
Michelle also broke off her engagement with pastor Chad Johnson just one week ago, just months after they had reconciled following an earlier split which came as a result of her battle with depression.
The 'Say Yes' singer wrote on her Instagram story: ''I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS (sic)''
She had previously revealed she ended her engagement when she battled with depression and felt it was the right thing to do because he ''didn't pray for a depressed wife''.
She said: ''I'd been there before in that darkness. I was like, 'No, you better go [to the hospital].' By the time I got there, I was stable. However, I would've understood if he left. He's been praying for a wife. He didn't pray for a depressed wife.''
Back in July, Michelle revealed she was ''proudly'' seeking help for her depression and had recently ''sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals''.
In a statement posted to Instagram, she shared: ''For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognise when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing.
''I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals. Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for betterment of those in need.''
