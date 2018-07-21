Michelle Williams says she is ''better'' now after seeking help for her depression.
Michelle Williams is ''better'' after seeking help for her depression.
The Destiny's Child star took to social media to give fans an update on her mental health after previously revealing she had treatment.
Alongside a red heart emoji, she wrote on her Instagram story: ''I feel the [love]! I just wanted to let you guys know I'm better.''
Meanwhile, Michelle previously revealed she is ''proudly'' seeking help for her depression and she had recently ''sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals''.
In a statement posted to Instagram, she shared: ''For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognise when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing. I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals. Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for betterment of those in need.''
And Michelle had previously admitted Destiny's Child's reunion was ''a blessing''.
She said: ''Let's call it a blessing. Beyoncé and Kelly - they've been in the game for, what, 23 years? Me just 18 years. And when people see us together they still lose their minds! People are asking, 'When y'all gonna tour? When y'all gonna put out new music?' It's been 14 years since we've had an album together, and people are still asking ... Everybody was pushing each other to do and be their very, very best. When Beyonce does something, it's because she knows that if she can do it, everybody else on the stage can do it. ''Somebody might have to rehearse a little longer than others or go over the music parts a little longer. But she shows that you put the work in, and I know that however many people were onstage - 150, 200 - I know they're all gonna go home and their lives are gonna be changed because they saw her work ethic.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...