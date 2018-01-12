Michelle Williams admits it was ''demoralising'' auditioning as a young woman and says it took her two years to find herself an acting job.
Michelle Williams found it ''demoralising'' auditioning as a young woman.
The 'All The Money In The World' star admits it was tough on the circuit when she was trying to break into acting and says she went two years without bagging herself a role.
Speaking about auditioning as a young actress, she said: ''Man, what a nightmare. That was so rough. It was you know demoralising. You see the same group of girls and you just feel like talk about a pack, you just travel around in this pack and it seems like nobody ever gets to break out of the pack. I auditioned for two years without getting a part. I was young, too, so at that point that was like a fifth of my life had been spent experiencing rejection, so I think that was hard to tolerate as a kid.''
And the 37-year-old actress remembers having to change her outfits when she was in the car, going from one audition to another.
She added: ''I had multiple outfits much like the costume box. I would change in between auditions. I remember changing in the car on the freeway and I'm still a very fast changer and I'm a discreet changer because of it. I have a talent for taking my clothes of quickly.''
Despite her international fame, Michelle doesn't feel like she's made it just yet and admits she always feels like something's going to be ''pulled out from underneath her''.
Asked what was the moment she felt like she made it, she told W magazine: ''I feel like I'm still waiting for it. I feel like I'm still waiting for the moment of you'll always have work and you'll always have a community and this whole thing isn't about to be sort of pulled out from underneath you. It's a funny thing to have a career or profession where, as you age, you aren't really necessarily allowed to harness all of that growth and all of that knowledge, like you're starting to understand what you do while at the same time your ability to do what you do is diminishing, so it's a very funny. It's hard to have a sense of security in a job like that.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...