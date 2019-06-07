Michelle Williams has compared working on 'Dawson's Creek' to a ''factory job'' because it was so ''formulaic''.
The 38-year-old actress has returned to TV as Gwen Verdon in FX's new drama series, 'Fosse/Verdon' but admitted she was reluctant to go back to the small screen because of her experience playing Jen Lindley in the teen drama series from 1998 to 2003.
Speaking to her 'The Station Agent' co-star Patricia Clarkson for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: ''I must have still been doing 'Dawson's Creek' when we did The Station Agent.
''Doing 'Dawson's Creek' for six-and-a-half years, while it was an incredible learning experience -- we did 22 episodes a year, and you'd be getting scripts at the last minute and you had zero input. It was a little like a factory job. It was formulaic.''
Michelle admitted her reluctance to return to television was because she worried she wouldn't have any ''input'' into the project but is glad she accepted 'Fosse/Verdon' because things have moved on so much.
She added: ''I don't think I've done television in between then and now because of a fear of loss of input.
''When this came around, people had been saying for a long time, 'Television is different now.' And I could see that that was true and that it was something that I should open myself up to.
''It's the great advantage of aging, that we actually get more facility with the thing that we do.''
The 'My Week With Marilyn' star finds it ''hard'' when she finishes working on a project and has to say goodbye to her character.
She said: ''When you spend so much time with these women, it's hard when it's over. I've always loved making movies because you create these families everywhere you go. And this felt like the most long-term family that I had stayed in. And I miss that still.''
