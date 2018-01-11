Michelle Williams' 12-year-old daughter encouraged her to reshoot scenes for 'All The Money In The World' after Kevin Spacey was pulled from the movie.
The 37-year-old actress was disappointed to learn about the sexual misconduct allegations made against Kevin Spacey - who had a starring role in the movie - and was worried about how she was going to tell her 12-year-old daughter Matilda that she had to change their Thanksgiving plans to reshoot some of the scenes in the movie with Christopher Plummer.
And Michelle is incredibly grateful that Matilda couldn't have been more understanding.
She said: ''It was a nightmare. But as soon as they told me about the idea, I said, 'Take whatever you want.' ... I had to break the news to my family and tell them I wasn't going be home [for the holidays] and make alternate arrangements for them. But everyone was so supportive, no one more than my 12-year-old daughter, who said, 'You worked so hard on this. Don't let it be ruined because of one bad man.'''
Michelle admits it has been ''a strange saga of highs and lows and ups and downs'' throughout filming and the reshoots and has described the whole ordeal as an ''emotional rollercoaster''.
She added to Vulture: ''It's just been such a strange saga of highs and lows and ups and downs. To go from what was surprisingly one of the most exciting and creative experiences of my whole life with [Ridley Scott], who I wouldn't have expected to have as my compadre ... and then, to have it kind of skid into the dirt with Kevin Spacey ... It's just been up and down, up and down, and has meant that I've worked every day for the last two months. It's been an emotional rollercoaster.''
