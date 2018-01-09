Michelle Williams is reportedly dating financial consultant Andrew Youmans after they were first spotted together in Rome, Italy, in July 2017 when she was shooting 'All the Money in the World'.
Michelle Williams is dating Andrew Youmans.
The 37-year-old actress is said to have hooked up with the financial consultant after they were romantically linked in July 2017 in Rome, Italy, where she was filming 'All the Money in the World'.
A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Michelle and Andrew were dating, but she is not engaged.
The 'Manchester By the Sea' star sparked speculation she could be due to marry after she was spotted wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday (07.01.18).
But Michelle has since confirmed to the publication that she is not tying the knot anytime soon and that the band is simply ''beautiful jewellery''.
The Hollywood star was nominated for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture prize at the Globes but lost out to 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' actress Frances McDormand.
Michelle recently admitted she felt a ''sadness'' when she thought 'All the Money in the World' would have to be pulled following sexual misconduct allegations made against Kevin Spacey, who played J. Paul Getty, one of the main characters in the thriller.
But director Sir Ridley Scott replaced him with Christopher Plummer just weeks before the movie was due to be released, and Michelle has praised the filmmaker for his quick thinking.
She said: ''We went through a lot with the film and we realised that this film that we loved and that we loved working on together was gonna basically be for nought.
''And there was some sadness around that, more sadness around the allegations and the pain that's been caused, and then this phone call came, this late breaking idea of how to save the film, rewrite the story, do the right thing, and I was exuberantly immediately on board.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...