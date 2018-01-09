Michelle Williams is dating Andrew Youmans.

The 37-year-old actress is said to have hooked up with the financial consultant after they were romantically linked in July 2017 in Rome, Italy, where she was filming 'All the Money in the World'.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Michelle and Andrew were dating, but she is not engaged.

The 'Manchester By the Sea' star sparked speculation she could be due to marry after she was spotted wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday (07.01.18).

But Michelle has since confirmed to the publication that she is not tying the knot anytime soon and that the band is simply ''beautiful jewellery''.

The Hollywood star was nominated for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture prize at the Globes but lost out to 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' actress Frances McDormand.

Michelle recently admitted she felt a ''sadness'' when she thought 'All the Money in the World' would have to be pulled following sexual misconduct allegations made against Kevin Spacey, who played J. Paul Getty, one of the main characters in the thriller.

But director Sir Ridley Scott replaced him with Christopher Plummer just weeks before the movie was due to be released, and Michelle has praised the filmmaker for his quick thinking.

She said: ''We went through a lot with the film and we realised that this film that we loved and that we loved working on together was gonna basically be for nought.

''And there was some sadness around that, more sadness around the allegations and the pain that's been caused, and then this phone call came, this late breaking idea of how to save the film, rewrite the story, do the right thing, and I was exuberantly immediately on board.''