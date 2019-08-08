Michelle Williams will return for 'Venom 2'.

The 38-year-old actress played Anne Weying - a lawyer and the ex-wife of Tom Hardy's titular Symbiote and its alter ego Eddie Brock - in the 2018 superhero film, and Michelle says she can't wait to reprise the role in Andy Serkis' forthcoming sequel.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, she said:''I'm such a fan of Andy's, and I'm so inspired by what he's been able to accomplish. He's so gifted in such a specific way, and I'm very excited to learn from him and be around him.''

This news comes after it was confirmed that Serkis, 55, would be taking over the directorial reins from Ruben Fleischer on the film as it was announced earlier this year he was not planning to return for the sequel.

The original film made $856 million at the global box office and Sony is determined to start shooting the follow-up before the end of the year, with the company reportedly hoping to begin production work in November.

It has also been confirmed by producer Amy Pascal that Hardy, 41, will be reprising his role as Eddie Brock in the new movie, which is set for release in 2020.

She previously said: ''I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can.''

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' producer went on to explain that she feels the first was such a commercial success thanks to both Sony ''giving it a life'' as well as Tom's memorable performance in the role.

She added: ''It's a couple of things. One of them is that Sony did a great job creating that franchise and giving it a life and giving it its own world. Then there's Tom Hardy.

''When you think of Venom, you'll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that's all you needed to know.''