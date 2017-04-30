Michelle Williams has praised Beyoncé for ''holding it down'' for pregnant women everywhere.

The former Destiny's Child singer spoke out in support of her former band mate - who is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z - as she said the 'Halo' hitmaker is serving as an inspiration to other women who are expecting children by showing them it's okay to be ''fierce''.

Michelle, 36, said: ''You know what? She's holding it down for so many other women that are with child and showing them, okay, still be as fierce as you feel and as you can because some women do have a hard time and don't feel as great all the time.''

And Michelle also believes the 35-year-old pop megastar - who already has five-year-old Blue Ivy with her spouse - got her sense of style from her mother, Tina Knowles.

Speaking to People magazine at the inaugural wearable art gala, Michelle added: ''When [Beyoncé] steps out, she's like, 'I've got to look as best as I can' because that's what Miss Tina instilled -- at least wear some foundation and a red lip, at least. So she's always like, 'Try to look as best as you can.'''

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has showed no signs of slowing down despite only being a few months away from welcoming her new bundles of joy, as last month she was spotted taking on regular spin classes at SoulCycle with her 47-year-old husband.

A source said at the time: ''She's been taking a class almost every day.''

And the pair are also reportedly planning to buy a 123-room mansion to accommodate their growing family, after secretly viewing an £85 million Hollywood abode belonging to heiress Petra Stunt and her businessman husband James Stunt earlier in February.

A source said: ''Beyonce and Jay Z are actively hunting for a house, something they can settle in for the next decade or so, and Petra's place seems to be very appealing to them.

''They were shown around two weeks ago and are thinking about whether it works for them.

''They know with their expanding brood it's time to get serious about laying some roots, and having a statement pad in Hollywood is at the top of their list.

''They loved the space and the size, they just need to work out if it's the right fit for the future.''