Michelle Williams would support her daughter if she wanted to act.

The 'Manchester By the Sea' actress - who has 11-year-old Matilda with late ex-partner Heath Ledger - will back her offspring in whatever she wants to do with her life, but would prefer her to finish her education before making any big decisions about the future.

Asked how she'd feel if Matilda wanted to act, she said: ''I'd advise against skipping school, but whatever brings out Matilda is what I'm here to support.

''So whatever she wants is fine by me.''

Michelle began her own career when she was 12 years old and was legally emancipated from her parents as a teenager, a decision she admits was partly driven by the fact she didn't want to go to school.

But the 36-year-old star wouldn't recommend her actions to other people.

She told Total Film magazine: ''I've always been incredibly independent and stubborn and willful.

''But it wasn't so much about being driven from a career standpoint. I really just didn't want to go to high school anymore. I wanted to get out. I wasn't happy.

''And I wanted to be by myself, and I wanted to be on my own, and this seemed like the way to do it.

''It wasn't so much I had a burning ambition, like some sort of clear trajectory. I just didn't want to be in high school. Like most kids feel'' But I had this weird escape hatch.

''I wouldn't advise it for other people. I feel like it should come with a little warning attached to it, which is, 'Don't try this at home.' I just feel so lucky.''