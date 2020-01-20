Michelle Williams felt ''so damn lucky'' to work with Sam Rockwell on 'Fosse/Verdon'.

The 39-year-old actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her co-star as she accepted the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie, admitting working with him was much less ''lonely'' than some of her other experiences.

She told the audience at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (19.01.20): ''When I was 12 in between extra work and the occasional infomercial I mystifyingly had the good fortune to be in a movie with Sir Ben Kingsley and he said, 'I don't like to act, it's very lonely. I like to react.'

''Sometimes you're in a scene doing a monologue or sometimes you're in a scene and you feel like you've done a monologue or sometimes you're acting with someone and their and it's very lonely. Sometimes you're acting with a dog. And sometimes you get so damn lucky you're acting with Sam Rockwell.

''Sam, I found Gwen by looking at Bob, there he was always looking back at me and telling the truth in exquisite detail.

I could believe I was Gwen because I knew I was Bob.''

After thanking her cast and crew, Michelle - who won ahead of Patricia Arquette and Joey King from 'The Act' and Toni Collette for 'Unbelievable' - went on to pay tribute to her fiancé Thomas Kail, and her 14-year-old daughter Matilda, who she has with late ex-partner Heath Ledger.

She said: ''Tommy, like everything else in life I share this with you.

''Matilda, it is one thing to be completely honest as an actor, it is another to be completely honest as a human being. That is just who you are and how you live. You teach me by being you. I love you and I am coming home.''

Sam got to return the favour later in the evening when he beat

Mahershala Ali ('True Detective'), Russell Crowe ('The Loudest Voice'), Jared Harris ('Chernobyl') and Jharrel Jerome ('When They See Us') to pick up the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

He said: ''Wow, I did not expect this at all.

''To my fellow nominees, I really didn't think I'd be standing here, I share this with all of you.

''The amazing Michelle Williams, my wonder twin, I can't imagine doing any of this without you.''

Sam also thanked the dance team who worked on the series.

He said: ''You think you can dance then you meet these 'Fosse' choreographers. I had some MC Hammer Moves and some Tom Cruise 'Risky Business' moves but these people can really dance. They look like ordinary people but they're superheroes.''

And like Michelle, Sam ended on a personal note.

He said: ''My beloved Leslie Bibb, thank you for doing scripts with me over the Christmas break, I love you very much.''