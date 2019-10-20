Michelle Visage hasn't ''been drunk'' since she was 21.

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star has admitted the biggest misconception people have about her is that she is a ''party girl'', but she insisted she never drinks and hasn't hit the booze since 1989, and pretends to be a ''tough girl''.

Asked to share something that would surprise people about her, Michelle told The Mirror Online: ''I don't drink. And people think I'm a party girl.

''I've been drunk three times in my life, the last time I was 21.

''I have never taken drugs either.

''It's a control thing.

''I'm pretty quiet and I like to be at home and relax.

''I just pretend to be a tough girl.''

The 51-year-old star - who is currently strutting her stuff on 'Strictly Come Dancing' with dance partner Giovanni Pernice - also revealed that she gets asked for selfies during her gynaecology checkups.

Asked if her showbiz career was to end, ''what would change'', she said: ''I'd still be asked for selfies in gynaecological visits with my legs in stirrups, I'm sure.

''And I'd still say yes to them, when my legs are closed.

But I'd hope I could still live this 'pinch me' lifestyle.

''Still have people want to come and hug me.''

Michelle, who has been a victim of trolling online, added: ''Still use my voice to try to stop bullying.

''I am absolutely living my dream and I hope it never ends.''

The television host - who has daughters Lillie and Lola with husband David Case - is known for her acid tongue on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and has had ''vile'' messages from people telling her to ''kill herself'' on social media, but she doesn't let it get to her and instead of blocking them she hits the ''mute'' button.

She said: ''I don't even block, I mute people.

''Then they carry on and have no idea I can't see it.

''I've had people telling me to kill myself online, and sometimes it's 13 or 14-year-old kids saying it.

''So if you're vile you get muted.

''I don't care what you say about me personally because, trust me guys, I've heard it all.

''But if it's about my kids or my community - no.

''They're innocent, leave them out of it.''