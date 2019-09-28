Michelle Visage says Cara Delevingne is like a ''little daughter'' to her.

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge - who has Lillie, 19, and Lola, 17, with husband David Case - has developed a close bond with the model-turned-actress and she's always one of the first people the 'Carnival Row' actress introduces her partners to.

Speaking about Cara - who is dating Ashley Benson - Michelle said: ''She's become like a little daughter, she'll text me being like, 'Are you here? I want you to meet my new girlfriend! It's really cute.''

The 51-year-old former pop star is sure to have some relationship advice to pass on to Cara as she and David have been married for 23 years, and she believes it is important to maintain ''individual time'' away from one another.

Asked the secret to a happy marriage, she told OK! magazine: ''Communication and separate time.

''We live together and love being together as a family.

''But, with me touring and being away, absence does make the heart grow fonder.

''My husband loves me being there but I'm a woman who needs my space.

''The strength in us as a couple is to have our individual time - it's important.

''But anything that's worth keeping is worth fighting for and I love him.''

The author proposed to Michelle just six weeks after they met and although they felt it was ''right'', she admitted it was also something of a ''dare''.

She explained: ''We got chatting in Central Park in New York.

''He was an actor and I was a breakfast show presenter.

''Six weeks later, we got engaged.

''We just knew it was right and also, it was almost like a dare.

''We were talking about a friend who got engaged really quickly and he said, 'I'd do that' and I said, 'Me too!'.

''Three weeks later, it was Christmas and he bought a Christmas tree and in the star was my ring.''