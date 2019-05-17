Michelle Rodriguez will star in 'Fast & Furious 9' after they agreed to hire a female writer.

The 40-year-old actress - who plays the wife of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) Letty Ortiz in the blockbuster action series - called on the bosses of the franchise to ''show some love'' to the female characters in the movies in 2017, and insisted that although she's ''grateful'' for the opportunity, she may have to ''say goodbye'' to the films.

However, Universal Pictures executive Donna Langley fully supported the 'Avatar' and paid attention to her concerns, as they are now employing a woman in the writing department.

Michelle said: ''If I'm coming back, I really want there to be a female writer to give it a female voice. And finally, they showed me some love, and said yeah!''

The star urged the franchise to ''evolve with the times'' and bring a ''female voice'' on board for the next instalment.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Future of Equality Summit in London, she said: ''I felt like there was not enough of a female voice in the franchise.

''You should evolve with the times, not just pander to certain demographics that are stuck.''

Taking to social media two years ago, Michelle wrote: ''F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one.

''Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride and I'm grateful for the opportunity the fans and studio have provided over the years. One Love. (sic)''

'Fast & Furious 9' is slated for released in 2020.

However, 'Hobbs & Shaw', a spin-off starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham hits cinemas first, this August.