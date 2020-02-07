Michelle Pfeiffer's new fragrance is inspired by her love of her father's cologne.
Michelle Pfeiffer was ''really attracted'' to her father's fragrance growing up.
The 'Hairspray' star has launched her sixth perfume by her brand Henry Rose, Queens & Monsters, and revealed that the smell was inspired by her dad Richard's go-to cologne.
She recalled: ''When I was growing up and wearing fragrance, I was always really attracted to men's fragrance, particularly my father's cologne, which I found very intoxicating.''
The perfume contains sandalwood and jasmine and also has hints of lavender and musk.
The 61-year-old actress added: ''It's a very sensual fragrance, and it's kind of fresh and creamy at the same time.''
The movie star - who launched Henry Rose last year - revealed she was advised not to launch a genderless fragrance, however her customers were very interested.
She explained to Allure: ''For a little short period of time, I kind of went off of it, because I thought they just knew more than me.
''Anyway, turns out they didn't.''
She added: ''So many women tell me that [they wear men's fragrances]; it's not just my generation.''
The 'Stardust' star believes perfumes do not require labels.
She concluded: ''A beautiful scent is a beautiful scent, and it works on a man, and it works on a woman.
''And if you don't label it as a female or a male scent, people don't really associate it [with gender], they just associate it with that person.''
Meanwhile, Michelle is hoping to bring out a body lotion by ''fall''.
Queens & Monsters is priced at $120.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Despite a promising trailer and a great cast, this French-American comedy-thriller is a complete misfire...
Giovanni Manzoni is a gangster boss who has been placed under witness protection by Agent...
There's an intriguing true story buried inside this overly structured drama, and by playing by...
There were 1,245 episodes of the gothic soap Dark Shadows between 1966 and 1971, so...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
In 1752, The Collins family moves from Liverpool for a new life in North America....
Watch the trailer for CheriCheri is the story of a gorgeous retired courtesan LÃ©a and...