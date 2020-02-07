Michelle Pfeiffer was ''really attracted'' to her father's fragrance growing up.

The 'Hairspray' star has launched her sixth perfume by her brand Henry Rose, Queens & Monsters, and revealed that the smell was inspired by her dad Richard's go-to cologne.

She recalled: ''When I was growing up and wearing fragrance, I was always really attracted to men's fragrance, particularly my father's cologne, which I found very intoxicating.''

The perfume contains sandalwood and jasmine and also has hints of lavender and musk.

The 61-year-old actress added: ''It's a very sensual fragrance, and it's kind of fresh and creamy at the same time.''

The movie star - who launched Henry Rose last year - revealed she was advised not to launch a genderless fragrance, however her customers were very interested.

She explained to Allure: ''For a little short period of time, I kind of went off of it, because I thought they just knew more than me.

''Anyway, turns out they didn't.''

She added: ''So many women tell me that [they wear men's fragrances]; it's not just my generation.''

The 'Stardust' star believes perfumes do not require labels.

She concluded: ''A beautiful scent is a beautiful scent, and it works on a man, and it works on a woman.

''And if you don't label it as a female or a male scent, people don't really associate it [with gender], they just associate it with that person.''

Meanwhile, Michelle is hoping to bring out a body lotion by ''fall''.

Queens & Monsters is priced at $120.