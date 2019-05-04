Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts are set to star in 'French Exit'.

The trio have joined the cast of the upcoming movie adaptation of the Patrick deWitt novel, which will be directed by Azazel Jacobs.

'French Exit' tells the story of a widow, her directionless adult son and an aging cat who she believes holds the spirit of her late husband. Facing financial ruin, the family embark on a voyage to Paris for a new beginning.

Michelle is set to play the widow, 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price, Lucas will star as her son and Tracy will voice the cat, who Frances believes is the embodiment of Franklin, her dead husband.

Patrick deWitt has adapted the screenplay based on his novel.

Meanwhile, Michelle recently admitted she finds it increasingly difficult to find acting jobs she is ''excited'' by.

The 61-year-old Hollywood star took a five-year break from movies, returning with a slew of roles in 2017, and admitted she would rather enjoy her hobbies than take on work that doesn't excite her.

She said: ''I just look for [projects] I can get excited about. And honestly, that gets harder and harder because I also know what it's like to not work so hard and enjoy my life, and I have other interests.

''But I also have always loved making movies and floating in and out of different characters . . . I love [how] with the film community, I feel really at home there, and I'm really incredibly lucky and grateful to have found my place in the world.''

And it seems she has felt that way ever since she returned to work two years ago, as she said at the time she believed she is ''un-hireable'' because she's ''picky'' about her roles.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star also admitted she'd always make sure her work was suitable for the schedule of her two children - Claudia, 25, and John, 24, whom she has with husband David E. Kelley - and that it had an impact on her career.

She said: ''I've never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I'm a more balanced person honestly when I'm working.

''But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids' schedule. And I got so picky that I was un-hireable. And then ... I don't know, time just went on.''