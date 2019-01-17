Michelle Pfeiffer finds it increasingly difficult to find acting jobs she is ''excited'' by.

The 60-year-old Hollywood star took a five-year break from movies, returning with a slew of roles in 2017, and though she has two major gigs coming up, a second 'Maleficent' out next year, and her upcoming role in 'Avengers: Endgame' as Janet Van Dyne, there hasn't been many other jobs that have taken her fancy as she would rather enjoy her other hobbies than take on work that doesn't float her boat.

She told Vanity Fair: ''I just look for [projects] I can get excited about. And honestly, that gets harder and harder because I also know what it's like to not work so hard and enjoy my life, and I have other interests.

''But I also have always loved making movies and floating in and out of different characters . . . I love [how] with the film community, I feel really at home there, and I'm really incredibly lucky and grateful to have found my place in the world.''

And it seems she has felt that way ever since she returned to work two years ago, as she said at the time she believed she is ''un-hireable'' because she's ''picky'' about her roles.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star also admitted she'd always make sure her work was suitable for the schedule of her two children - Claudia, 25, and John, 24, whom she has with husband David E. Kelley - and that it had an impact on her career.

She said: ''I've never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I'm a more balanced person honestly when I'm working.

''But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids' schedule. And I got so picky that I was un-hireable. And then ... I don't know, time just went on.''