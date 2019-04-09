Michelle Pfeiffer ''stopped wearing fragrance'' for 10 years because she became aware that a lot of perfumes were ''high hazard'' and ''toxic''.
The 60-year-old actress was inspired to create her own Henry Rose scent line after discovering all the perfumes she was wearing were ''incredibly toxic'' but missed using the products when she gave them up for the sake of her health.
She said: ''I started vetting my products on this website and they would seem fine, and then ultimately I would get to fragrance and it would have a really high hazard - over and over and over again.
''I took that to mean that fragrance must be incredibly toxic. I started to look for fragrance-free products and, again, there was not a lot at that time. Things have shifted, but it was slim pickings then.
''Ultimately I stopped wearing fragrance for about 10 years. Nine years ago, I decided that I was going to try to develop my own, because I missed wearing fragrance. I approached a lot of big cosmetic companies, but they were really dead ends. It was just not going anywhere, so I forgot about it.''
Michelle has created the first fine fragrance to receive the distinction of Environmental Working Group Verified and Cradle to Cradle Certified at the gold level, with a Material Health score of platinum, and list 100 per cent of the ingredients found in her collection.
And the 'Dangerous Minds' star - who has children Claudia, 26, and John, 24, with husband David E. Kelley - revealed she is hoping to branch out into other sectors of the beauty industry.
She told W magazine: ''I don't think we will be strictly fragrance, ultimately. We've been so honestly consumed with getting this launched. I didn't have a company last June.
''I didn't have a company until Malina, my CEO, came on board. I had a fragrance, and I had a few meetings with agencies, but we didn't have a bottle design, we didn't have a company name. I didn't have a company. Now, it's pretty much the two of use, and it's a lot of heavy lifting. We're starting to think about that, but we don't want to develop new products just to develop new products.''
