Michelle Pfeiffer lived on ''tomato soup'' and cigarettes whilst filming for 'Scarface', in order to make herself look ''emaciated''.
The 59-year-old actress starred as cocaine addict Elvira Hancock in the iconic movie - which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year - and during a special panel at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday (19.04.18), the star revealed that in order to appear ''emaciated'', she lived on a diet of soup and Marlboro cigarettes.
When asked how much she weighed during the movie, USA Today quotes Michelle as saying: ''Well, OK. I don't know, but I was playing a cocaine addict, so that was part of the physicality of the part, which you have to consider. The movie was only supposed to be, what? A three-month, four-month [shoot]? Of course, I tried to time it so that as the movie went on, I became thinner and thinner and more emaciated.''
The blonde beauty was left ''starving'', however, as the three-month shoot escalated to one that took six months to complete.
She continued: ''The one scene that was the end of the film where I needed to be my thinnest, it was [pushed to the] next week, and then it was the next week, and then it was the next week. I literally had members of the crew bringing me bagels because they were all worried about me and how thin I was getting. I think I was living on tomato soup and Marlboros.''
Michelle appeared on the panel at the festival alongside former co-stars, Al Pacino and Steven Bauer, as well as director Brian De Palma.
And her comments come after she revealed last March the she was ''terrified'' whilst on the set of the crime thriller, because of the male dominated environment she was in.
She said: ''I think I was able to hide behind the tough exterior of that character, who was just sort of tuned out and tuned off, drugged. Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and I were really the only females. It was a boys' club. And it was also the nature of the relationship, for Tony Montana to be very dismissive of my character. So, I would go to sleep some nights crying.''
