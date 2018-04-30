Michelle Pfeiffer is in talks to star alongside Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent 2'.

The 60-year-old actress is reportedly in advanced discussions with Disney about a role in the much-anticipated sequel, which will also star the likes of Elle Fanning and Ed Skrein.

The Hollywood veteran is wanted to play the role of the Queen, according to Variety, which explained that it's not yet clear at what point the film will pick up following the first movie.

Angelina starred in the original 'Maleficent' in 2014, and the Academy Award-winning actress has previously admitted she relished playing the antagonist in Walt Disney's 'Sleeping Beauty'.

The American star suggested she would be open to reprising the role if the opportunity ever arose.

She explained: ''It is really funny when people say you'd be obvious for a great villain. She was just my favourite as a little girl. I was terrified of her but I was really drawn to her. I loved her.

''There were some discussions about it before I got the part, and I got a phone call from my brother who said, 'You got to get your name on the list for this!'''

Angelina also revealed that, in some ways, she could relate to her on-screen character.

She shared: ''What's interesting about her that what I do relate to, and what I think everyone relates to, is she's not what you assume she is.''