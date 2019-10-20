According to Michelle Pfeiffer, she is bemused by the public's perception of her.
Michelle Pfeiffer is bemused by the public's perception of her.
The 61-year-old actress has insisted that her public image doesn't necessarily chime with her real-life self, admitting she can be both ''icy'' and a ''wreck''.
The Hollywood star - who played Catwoman in the Tim Burton-directed 'Batman Returns' - reflected: ''I can be both people. On a really bad day I'm more Catwoman, yeah. But if I get icy, then I'm really mad. And if I lose it, I'm a wreck. I'm overwhelmed.
''It's a different kind of anger: I don't have control over my life. I'm actually feeling sort of like that at the moment. I feel like I'm on the verge of that every moment lately.''
Michelle currently runs a fragrance company called Henry Rose, which she launched earlier this year.
But according to the actress, being a boss isn't something that comes naturally to her.
Speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, she shared: ''Having a company has taught me that you can't just go round screaming at people. Which I don't do anyway.
''I'm a really good worker bee. In all honesty I'm not interested in being a boss.''
Meanwhile, Michelle also feels it remains tough for women in Hollywood to make their voices heard.
The movie star thinks progress has been made over recent decades, but Michelle claims the industry remains a hostile environment for opinionated women.
She explained: ''It was challenging for women of my generation to find their voices.
''And even though slowly, over time, we have been given more permission to speak up, if you grow up not really having your voice valued or heard or encouraged, the way you view yourself and your place, it's pretty set.''
