Michelle Pfeiffer could be in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 59-year-old actress is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet Van Dyne in the upcoming 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' movie - which is slated to be released this summer - but Victoria Alonso, a Marvel Studios executive producer, teased that Pfeiffer could be making her MCU debut earlier.

When asked about the experience filming 'Avengers: Infinity War', Alonso told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Yes. I'm not going to lie to you, I cried.

''You say to yourself, 'Huh?' You have big stars talking about other big stars as in, 'Gasp, is that Michelle Pfeiffer? It is! Oh, was that so-and-so?'

''It's like their little Hollywood moment, which I found lovely and endearing.''

In 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', Pfeiffer will portray Janet, the wife of Michael Douglas' Hank Pym, in the upcoming sequel alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the two titular superheroes.

In the comic books, Janet was the original Wasp and a founding member of the Avengers, and continued as a superhero after her husband retired, but she eventually went missing in another dimension and was assumed to be dead.

The rest of the cast includes Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster.

Michael Pena will also star in the film, which sees Peyton Reed, who helmed 2015's 'Ant-Man', returning as director.

Both Rudd and Lilly are also set to appear as their superhero alter egos in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' movie.

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad, which includes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), join forces with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' troop to save the Earth.

The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, but they will also receive a helping hand from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which will mark the star's debut in a Marvel production.