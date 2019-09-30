Michelle Pfeiffer broke her arm after she slipped on a wet marble floor when getting out of the bath in a hotel room.
The 61-year-old actress was taking a hot soak in her hotel room during a break from media commitments for her new movie, Disney film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', when she lost her footing on the wet floor as she stepped out of the tub.
Recalling the accident on US TV show 'Extra', Pfeiffer said: ''I was at the hotel and I got out (of the bath) and I saw really slippery marble floors ... and I said to myself, 'Self, slippery floor, be careful...'''
Pfeiffer plays the evil Queen Ingrith and stars alongside Angelina Jolie, who reprises her role as titular fairy Maleficient and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, also known as Sleeping Beauty.
Pfeiffer admits shooting the fantasy film was great fun and she got on great with her co-stars, especially Jolie.
The 'Batman Returns' star said: ''We laughed a lot. [I'd say to Angelina], 'You're in horns.' ''
Recalling the moment, Jolie, 44, added in the interview, ''Michelle Pfeiffer is yelling at me. And I'm a giant fairy.
''It became a whole new experience for me. It's always nice when you're with actors you respect and you get to play and you have something you get to chew up a little bit together.''
