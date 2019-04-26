Michelle Pfeiffer ''adores'' women who wear ''great suits'' and has a number of favourites in her wardrobe that she loves to wear.

The 60-year-old actress is known for her timeless style when she is on and off the red carpet, and the star opened up about her personal wardrobe consisting of ''old hippie'' and ''classic'' designs, and different suits by luxury couturiers.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''My personal style is old hippie meets classic design. The designers I wear most combine the two in varying degrees.

''I adore a woman in a great suit. In my closet, I have suits from Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, and a new white Armani that I love!''

Among the other favourite items in her wardrobe are her boots which she wears ''all summer long'' and her Birkenstock sandals.

She added: ''I have quite a selection of Birkenstocks. I also wear boots all summer long, like Stevie Nicks. My favourite accessory is hoop earrings. I've worn them since I was 12 years old.''

The 'Batman Returns' star - who has children Claudia, 26, and John, 24, with husband David E. Kelley - created five genderless scents with her company Henry Rose after she stopped wearing perfume when she found most ingredients used were not listed by various brands which meant she could not know if they had been tested safely.

She continued: ''I founded Henry Rose because I wanted to create a line of fine fragrances that didn't compromise quality for safety. My interest in 'clean beauty' started when I became a new mother. Prior to that I always assumed that if a product was on our shelves it must be regulated. It seems common sense, that ingredients should be proven safe before they go onto our skin.''

The 'Dangerous Minds' star created different scent ''memories'' within her collection that have a special meaning to her, and the actress's particular favourite from the collection is 'Torn' because it reminds her of her dad Richard.

She said: ''As we were formulating the perfumes, the smells kept bringing me back to my childhood memories involving scent. Without realising it at the time, I was trying to capture my father's cologne in the first fragrance, Torn. It's also the one that's geared toward my taste.''