Michelle Pfeiffer ''adores'' women who wear ''great suits'' and opened up about her personal wardrobe consisting of ''old hippie'' and ''classic'' designs.
Michelle Pfeiffer ''adores'' women who wear ''great suits'' and has a number of favourites in her wardrobe that she loves to wear.
The 60-year-old actress is known for her timeless style when she is on and off the red carpet, and the star opened up about her personal wardrobe consisting of ''old hippie'' and ''classic'' designs, and different suits by luxury couturiers.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''My personal style is old hippie meets classic design. The designers I wear most combine the two in varying degrees.
''I adore a woman in a great suit. In my closet, I have suits from Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, and a new white Armani that I love!''
Among the other favourite items in her wardrobe are her boots which she wears ''all summer long'' and her Birkenstock sandals.
She added: ''I have quite a selection of Birkenstocks. I also wear boots all summer long, like Stevie Nicks. My favourite accessory is hoop earrings. I've worn them since I was 12 years old.''
The 'Batman Returns' star - who has children Claudia, 26, and John, 24, with husband David E. Kelley - created five genderless scents with her company Henry Rose after she stopped wearing perfume when she found most ingredients used were not listed by various brands which meant she could not know if they had been tested safely.
She continued: ''I founded Henry Rose because I wanted to create a line of fine fragrances that didn't compromise quality for safety. My interest in 'clean beauty' started when I became a new mother. Prior to that I always assumed that if a product was on our shelves it must be regulated. It seems common sense, that ingredients should be proven safe before they go onto our skin.''
The 'Dangerous Minds' star created different scent ''memories'' within her collection that have a special meaning to her, and the actress's particular favourite from the collection is 'Torn' because it reminds her of her dad Richard.
She said: ''As we were formulating the perfumes, the smells kept bringing me back to my childhood memories involving scent. Without realising it at the time, I was trying to capture my father's cologne in the first fragrance, Torn. It's also the one that's geared toward my taste.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Despite a promising trailer and a great cast, this French-American comedy-thriller is a complete misfire...
Giovanni Manzoni is a gangster boss who has been placed under witness protection by Agent...
There's an intriguing true story buried inside this overly structured drama, and by playing by...
There were 1,245 episodes of the gothic soap Dark Shadows between 1966 and 1971, so...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
In 1752, The Collins family moves from Liverpool for a new life in North America....
Watch the trailer for CheriCheri is the story of a gorgeous retired courtesan LÃ©a and...