Michelle Monaghan is returning to the 'Mission Impossible' franchise.

The 41-year-old actress will be back as Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) wife Julia Meade-Hunt in the upcoming sixth movie in the series, director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed.

The filmmaker shared a picture of the actress to his Instagram account, and though he didn't caption the image, his followers were quick to interpret the news.

One commented: ''She's back! Yes!''

Michelle then confirmed the news, sharing the same picture on her Twitter account.

She wrote: ''Mission accepted. So thrilled to be reuniting w/ @TomCruise for #MI6! Can't wait to show you guys more of Julia's story #missionimpossible (sic)''

Michelle's character married Tom Cruise's blockbuster hero in 'Mission: Impossible III', and appeared again in the fourth movie, 'Ghost Protocol'.

The movie is the follow-up to 2015's 'Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation', and will see Cruise return as Ethan Hunt alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin.

Plot details haven't been revealed so fans will have to wait until next summer when it hits the big screen.

While the story is under wraps, Tom - who is well known for performing his own stunts on set - has still dropped some cryptic hints about his plans for the next movie.

He didn't reveal specific details but recently admitted he has been ''in training'' for some time and experimenting with some ''really crazy'' stunt ideas.

He said: ''I have been in training for a couple of years and we've done a lot of testing to see what is possible.

''It is really crazy. We've shot some of the stuff in Paris already and it is going to be really wild and thrilling for the audience.''