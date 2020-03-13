Michelle Keegan would ''jump at the chance'' to star in Hollywood movies.

The 32-year-old actress - who plays Corporal Georgie Lane in the BBC drama series 'Our Girl' - has revealed she'd relish the opportunity to star in a big-budget movie, although she doesn't necessarily see Hollywood as the ''pinnacle'' of her profession.

Michelle shared: ''Don't get me wrong - if the opportunity came up, if there was a great series out there, or a film, then obviously I'd jump at the chance. But that's not the pinnacle for me.

''I just think there's so much amazing work now in the UK - especially on television, it doesn't have to be movies any more. There are so many good things going around now, and there are so many leading females in strong female roles.''

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright have struggled to plan for their long-term future over recent years, as she's been overseas filming 'Our Girl' and Mark was presenting 'Extra' in Los Angeles.

But now that they've both returned to the UK, they can finally start planning for their future.

Michelle told The Sun newspaper: ''The worst part for me has been being away from home.

''You miss out on things, the little things. My best mate had a baby, I miss my dogs, my mum and I miss Mark.''

The brunette beauty admitted it's been hard for them to balance their careers with their personal lives.

She said: ''I've been at home and he's been in LA and vice versa. It's been hard for both of us.

''I've had two months off since finishing work in December, and just being at home has been amazing. Just being able to go away when I wanted to and be home when I wanted, it's been really nice.''