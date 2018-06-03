Michelle Keegan wants to ''represent'' strong women.

The 'Our Girl' star comes from a long line of strong women - her grandmother and mother - and says it has given her the ''oomph to go forward'' and represent them.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, she said: ''I've come from a very strong line of women, my grandma was very strong, my mum was very strong. It sort of makes sense that these women are part of me and it's given me that oomph to go forward and represent strong women even more so.''

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress previously insisted she will never move to the US permanently, even though her husband Mark Wright is based there.

She said: ''I'd love to work in America but I couldn't see myself living out there full time. I'm a home bird. It won't be permanent. Definitely not ... When I've been out in Los Angeles, even if I'm ordering a coffee or something they think I'm Australian. I have to slow down a lot and pronounce my words to make it a bit easier.''

And, although she has no plans to move to America permanently, Michelle would prefer not to spend more than three weeks away from Mark.

She said recently: ''We try not to spend more than three weeks apart, although the longest we've gone is six weeks which was really difficult. We miss each other and staying in is our favourite date night. A lot of the time I don't think about where we are. If Mark is there it's home for me.''