Michelle Keegan will join Mark Wright in America at the end of the year.

The 30-year-old actress has spent months apart from her spouse because of her filming commitments to military drama 'Our Girl', but she's looking forward to filming wrapping and being able to spend quality time with her spouse, who has been hired as a reporter for 'Extra'.

She said: ''I don't finish filming until the beginning of December. Mark is in America so I'll go out and meet him.

''I'm planning to have a break. I'm going to have a couple of months off.''

The brunette beauty is very proud of her husband's high-profile presenting gig.

She said: It is [incredible].''

And while the former 'TOWIE' star has only just started his new job, he'll be taking vacation when his wife first joins him.

Michelle said: ''I've got a week off when I get to America so we're planning to jet off and have some downtime, which will be lovely.

''All I want to do is go to the beach, have a Pina Colada and do a word search - that's all I want, it's my dream.''

The former 'Coronation Street' actress admits it is impossible to have a ''normal'' life but she still feels ''very lucky'' because she knows she won't always be working.

Asked if it's difficult to plan a normal life, she told LOOK magazine: ''Yeah, you just can't. Even when I had two weeks off from shooting, I still had work every day - you can't not fit it in.

''It's not difficult because I know it won't last forever. I feel I'm in a very lucky position.''