Michelle Keegan likes to ''go away'' for New Year's Eve.

The 29-year-old actress - who married former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Mark Wright in 2015 - has admitted ''normally'' the couple have jet off to Dubai to see in the New Year with one another in the sunshine.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about her yearly trip, the brunette beauty said: ''Normally we go away for New Years Eve. Well, we have been for the last few years because my friend lives in Dubai, so we normally go and see her.''

However, the former 'Coronation Street' actress - who played the role of Tina McIntyre in the long running soap for four years - has yet to book the vacation, which could mean the end of the couple's festive ritual.

She added: ''But, we haven't booked anything yet.''

And the star has hinted she could happily spend this year at home cuddling up to her pets because she has been jetting off all over the globe for various projects she has been involved with over the past few months.

She explained: ''Obviously this year I've been really busy working and I've been away from home, so even when I was filming 'Our Girl' in South Africa and then filming the rest in Manchester, then I went onto 'Bobby' and filming everything again in Manchester. So I literally haven't been home in Essex. So I feel like now, I have time now, and my dogs are there again, so I have time to take my dogs for a walk. I can have a lie-in, just do normal things that you take for granted.

''I'm enjoying being back at home at the minute, but nothing is booked [for the New Year] yet.

''I do like to be at home.''