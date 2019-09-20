Michelle Keegan's mother is pressuring her to have children.

The 32-year-old actress and her husband Mark Wright, 32, have been married since 2015 and Michelle admitted that her mum Jackie keeps asking when they are going to start a family.

During an interview on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', which will air on Saturday (21.09.19), Michelle was asked about having children and said: ''Not yet. Everyone always asks that question. Don't get me wrong, I'm not getting any younger

''My mum is on it as well. No plans yet, but we definitely do want children in the future.''

Michelle also spoke about how she and Mark managed to keep their marriage strong while working in different countries, when Mark was a presenter on 'Extra' in Los Angeles and she was filming 'Our Girl' in Malaysia.

She said: ''He got the job in LA while I was in Malaysia. We were apart for about four months. It was really tough. People said 'How did you deal with it?' and stuff. Thank god for FaceTime and things like that. You're on a countdown the whole time to just get home. I had six months off when I went home, so I went to America.''

The couple are now both based at home in the UK but Michelle admitted that adjusting to living together again has been a challenge.

She said: ''Yeah, you get so used to living on your own and doing your own thing. Little things... you like your house a certain way and he'd come in and he'd leave his underpants on the floor. I'm not a cleaner, I'm not going to move them, they'll be there for five days and I don't care, I'm not moving them.'

''I'm not going to empty the dishwasher every time it's on.''