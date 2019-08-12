Michelle Keegan thinks the Adidas Originals for Very range is ''really cool''.

The 32-year-old actress is delighted to modelling the new collection as she is a big fan of the way the sportswear brand have updated some ''old classics'' with a ''twist'', as well as adding some more ''unexpected'' pieces.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine of the collection: ''It's a twist on the old classics so there are some pieces in there that you'll really recognise and some that are slightly more unexpected and really cool.

''I love the way they've experimented with their colours and patterns, making it a really exciting collection.''

On her favourite pieces, the former 'Coronation Street' street actress added: ''There are some great pieces. I think it would have to be the pink hoodie and joggers, or the black off-the-shoulder dress with the iconic three stripes down the side.

''The tracksuit is super comfy - great for flying in too - and the dress is so versatile.

''I also love the trainers, especially the pastel pink pair.''

And it's no surprise Michelle - who is married to Mark Wright - singled out the sports shoes as they're her favourite things to wear.

She said: ''I love to wear a pair of leggings with a statement jumper or a T-shirt.

''If I could live in trainers all day I totally would. They're so easy to wear and they go with everything.''

The 'Our Girl' star also loves the fact the range is so colourful.

She said: ''It's great to see there is a lot more colour being incorporated in activewear.

''I always like to mix up my looks so it's brilliant there are so many options out there.''