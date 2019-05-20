Michelle Keegan feels ''well chuffed'' when she sees people wearing her designs.

The 'Our Girl' actress has created seven collections for retailer Very and she admitted the novelty of seeing someone in one of her pieces still hasn't worn off and she even stops consumers and asks them for a picture.

She said: ''I often see people wearing the pieces and I'm well chuffed. I go up to them and say: 'Excuse me...'' And I ask them for a picture. Honestly, it never gets old.''

Michelle admitted she keeps an eye on Very's website when her new collections launch and she even studies the comments made on each piece as she thinks they're invaluable feedback.

She told Fabulous magazine: ''I read the comments as well. I want to see people's reactions, I need to know what people are saying and treat it as feedback.''

When it comes to designing her collections, the former 'Coronation Street' actress - who is married to presenter Mark Wright - only wants to include garments she would be happy to ''buy and wear'' herself.

She said: ''I'm not a dressy kind of girl, I prefer to wear casual clothes and you can see how that's developed in the range.

''As I've got older, I've grown in confidence and the collections have evolved because of that. So I don't like big prints, they just don't suit me. I feel more comfortable in simple clothes.

''Like, I love the denim jumpsuit from this collection. The fabric is really good, it's not too thick and it holds the body really well. It has to be things I would buy and wear myself.''