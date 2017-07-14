Michelle Keegan loves ''exposing'' a bit of flesh on holiday with an off-the-shoulder garment , and she thinks the style is perfect for the summer months.
The 30-year-old actress joined forces with Lipsy London in May 2014 and has since launched a vast range of stylish collections for the label over the past three years.
And the brunette beauty has revealed her ultimate wardrobe staple in the summer months is a bardot-style garment, because she likes to flaunt her tanned shoulders.
Speaking about her style preferences, the 'Our Girl' star - who is married to former 'The Only Way is Essex' star Mark Wright - said: ''I love exposing a bit of shoulder during the summer months.''
And Michelle prefers the all black, off-the shoulder, ruffle top, body con, mid-length dress from her latest range and has claimed it is the ''perfect holiday style''.
Speaking about her merchandise, she said: ''This dress so easy to slip on but looks instantly gorgeous, a perfect holiday style.''
Michelle - who was also known for portraying Tina McIntyre in the longstanding soap 'Coronation Street' for six years - is also a huge fan of ruffles at the moment, and she believes her designs for the brand based on her favourite fashion trend are ''ultra feminine''.
She said: ''I'm loving ruffles right now. The black lace ruffle number is ultra-feminine, but add some leather and it's the perfect rock chick look for a night out.''
Although the style icon has urged customers to stock up on products with ruffle detail, as well as off-the-shoulder items, she also believes a little black dress (LBD) is the one item everyone should own in their closet.
She said: ''You can never have enough LBD's. They are super sexy, yet still sophisticated and classy.''
And Michelle has revealed she adds a ''pop of colour'' to an all-black ensemble by accessorising with a pair of red stiletto heels.
She said: ''I love adding a pop of colour with these red heels as well.''
