Michelle Keegan likes to keep her outfits ''simple'' and ''effortless''.

The 31-year-old actress - who is married to TV presenter Mark Wright - opened up about her go-to style tips that she has learnt throughout her career on 'This Morning' on Wednesday (23.01.19), and the brunette beauty revealed that her wardrobe is ''comfortable'' and ''minimalistic''.

Speaking on the ITV show, Michelle said: ''My top style tip would be to wear something that you can feel completely comfortable in. Over the years I've gone more minimalistic, more simple with outfits and I'm dressing for me now rather than what people think.

''My style go-to outfit would definitely be a t-shirt, a pair of jeans, a leather jacket and a nice pair of trainers but my biggest fashion fail would be on the red carpet for the NTA's in 2011 [National Television Award's], I wore a burgundy gown, and one, it didn't suit my figure and I don't think it suited my skin tone and I wore far too much make-up.

''If I were to swap wardrobes with someone it would definitely be Jessica Alba, just because I love her day-to-day go-to outfits, she always looks really cool, really stylish, and effortless.''

The former 'Coronation Street' actress admitted that the greatest beauty tip she's ever been given was by her mother, Jacqueline, who always told her to remove her make-up at the end of the day.

She added: ''I find it really important to look after my skin because a lot of the time I'm on camera and I don't feel confident if my skin is looking the best it can be, so I try and look after my skin as best I can.

''The best advice my mum ever gave me was to always take your make-up off before going to bed and I live by that rule, actually I do it all the time, even if I go out on a night out I will still take my make-up off before I go to bed. With my skin I normally cleanse, tone and moisturise every morning and every night I probably do a face mask or a face peel every few weeks or couple of weeks I'd say.''

The 'Our Girl' star also confessed that she ''couldn't live without'' bronzer to help her achieve her signature glow.

She admitted: ''The one make-up product that I couldn't live without would either be my Benefit Hoola bronzer, just because it's got no orange tones in it and it's very matte and brown and it gives a nice natural finish. And also a really good mascara.''