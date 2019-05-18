Michelle Keegan wants to learn Spanish to feel closer to her family's past.

The 'Our Girl' actress admitted her regular trips to Ibiza feels ''more special'' since she learned about her Spanish heritage on BBC show 'Who Do You Think You Are?' last year and now she's determined to speak the language.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''I love the culture and the hidden gems of the island and it feels more special now when I visit. My family, friends and I love to holiday in Spain and it's on my bucket list to learn the language.

''Tapas-style food is my favourite. You get lovely fresh fish in some great marina restaurants in Ibiza.

''My fondest memories of the island are at Cafe Mambo where they have live DJs and everyone watches the sunset. Anyone going to Ibiza has to visit.''

The 31-year-old beauty and her husband Mark Wright have just been on holiday to Barbados and Michelle said the romantic trip was ''perfect''.

She added: ''Mark and I have just been on the perfect holiday to Barbados. It was amazing to be able to relax together in between our busy work schedules. It was one of the most beautiful places I've visited.''

Later this year, the actress will return to South Africa to film the fourth series of BBC military drama 'Our Girl' and she feels ''extremely lucky'' to get to travel because of her job.

She said: ''I still pinch myself when my work takes me to these amazing locations. I feel extremely lucky and I absolutely love my job.''