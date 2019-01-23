Michelle Keegan takes on her husband Mark Wright's healthy Los Angeles lifestyle when she visits her man in the US.

Mark, 31, lives in the American city for his presenting job on entertainment news show 'EXTRA', whilst Michelle, 31, has stayed living in the UK for her acting career but she regularly jets out Stateside to see her spouse.

And the 'Our Girl' star enjoys the focus on health and wellbeing in LA and she admits it's easier to motivate herself to go to the gym when the sun is shining as opposed to the regular rain in England.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the National Television Awards (NTAs) at The O2 in London on Tuesday night (22.01.19), she said: ''I love the healthy lifestyle out there, and obviously spending time with Mark ... I don't like it when it's raining LA's meant to be sunny.''

Revealing their passion for his and hers fitness sessions, former 'TOWIE' star Mark said: ''We like going to the gym, reason why, not because we love the gym, but going to the gym there is so much more fun than going to the gym in the UK.''

Michelle then added: ''You don't wanna go to the gym here, you want to sit in your pyjamas, it's cold.''

Although she has grown to like LA life, Michelle - who was born in Stockport, Greater Manchester - doesn't want to make a permanent move to America because she is too attached to England.

The former 'Coronation Street' star said: ''I just like going out, now and again, not all the time.''

Although they live apart, Mark and Michelle have a rule that they never spend more than three weeks apart without seeing one another in person so that their long-distance relationship works.

Speaking about the rule, Michelle previously said: ''We try not to spend more than three weeks apart, although the longest we've gone is six weeks which was really difficult.

''We miss each other and staying in is our favourite date night. A lot of the time I don't think about where we are. If Mark is there it's home for me.''