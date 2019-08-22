Michelle Keegan has had to retrain Mark Wright around the house since he moved back from Los Angeles.

The former 'Only Way is Essex' star stepped down from his presenting role on 'Extra' in the US earlier this year in order to return to the UK to be with his wife Michelle, 32, and she has joked that he picked up some bad habits while living in LA.

Speaking on 'Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin', 'Brassic' actress Michelle quipped: ''I've had to sort of retrain him around the house again. He sorta got a bit lazy when he got back. But he's alright, he's alright. He just steps out of [his trousers] and leaves them and gets in to bed.''

When Lucy asked: ''He thinks they're going to walk to the washing machine?'', Michelle answered: ''Exactly. That's exactly what it is.''

However, Mark - who phoned in to the studio during Michelle's chat - insisted that he is actually more houseproud than his wife.

He said: ''Michelle, I'm going to ask you a question now. Who is more houseproud, you or me? Now be honest.''

Michelle answered: ''I'd say you've got more OCD but I'm the better cook. I clean up after you a lot more than you clean up after me.''

And Mark, 32, jokingly hung up in protest at Michelle's answer, saying: ''If she's going to tell fibs I'm going. Have a good morning guys. Bye.''

During the interview, Michelle was also asked to choose between her phone and her husband.

Jamie asked: ''Your phone or Mark your husband? If you had to give up one. Something you couldn't live without, which would you keep? Phone of Mark? Which would you keep? Which would it be?''

Michelle said: ''It's going to have to be Mark isn't it? He'll be listening somewhere. I was actually going to pick phone I'm not going to lie. I thought, has he gone back to bed, can I get away with this?''

And Mark said: ''Oh yes I am listening. You just answered correctly, well done.'' He then added: ''I know she's fibbing anyway it's the phone all day long.''

Tune into 'Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin' (in for Amanda Holden) weekdays from 6am - 10am.