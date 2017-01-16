Michelle Keegan felt ''trapped'' working out with a personal trainer.

The 29-year-old actress has admitted prior to jetting abroad for a relaxing holiday she will ''try and be good'' by eating well and working out, although she won't seek help from a fitness instructor because she likes to do her ''own thing''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about her fitness regime, the brunette beauty said: ''I would say if I've got a holiday coming up and I've got four weeks, I'd say for those four weeks I'd just try and be good. But I literally haven't gone to the gym because I've been working so much at the minute, so I am trying to get back into that now.

''I just do my own thing. I feel trapped with a personal trainer.''

And the former 'Coronation Street' star - who is known for her role as Tina McIntyre in the longstanding soap - has admitted she doesn't ''believe'' in dieting because it is not realistic and instead vows to do ''everything in moderation''.

Michelle - who is married to former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Mark Wright - explained: ''I always have everything in moderation like everyone always says.

''So, if I have a period of like four weeks, I would try and go to the gym more, everything in moderation, so if I've had a bad day of eating, the next day I'll try and be good. I don't really believe in dieting, I couldn't just diet non-stop, that's not life. You have to treat yourself now and again, everything in moderation and drink lots of water.''

Although Michelle boasts a slender and toned physique she has admitted she doesn't always want to wear figure hugging garments to flaunt her petite frame, and likes to wear oversized clothes from time to time.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices, Michelle - who has recently launched her Spring/Summer 2017 range for Lipsy London - said: ''Don't get me wrong I have days where I want to wear oversized stuff. It depends how I feel. If I'm bloated I would not wear a body con - definitely not, no. I'll go for something that will hide that area, but if not I would wear a bodycon and focus on somewhere else.''