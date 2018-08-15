Michelle Keegan does jigsaw puzzles when she's stressed.

The 31-year-old actress has admitted she finds it ''therapeutic'' to create stunning pieces of artwork out of tiny bits of cardboard and often does it when she's feeling a little overwhelmed or overworked because it relaxes her mind and calms her down.

Speaking to Stylist magazine, she said: ''As soon as I can feel myself getting pent up, I either go to the gym or do a jigsaw. My mum got me into them...

''I have a shower, get my comfies on, get a film on the TV and do a jigsaw. It's so therapeutic. I do the 1,000-piece ones for an hour at a time and then I put it away.''

But when she's not fiddling around with jigsaw pieces, the brunette beauty likes to experiment in the kitchen and surprise her husband Mark Wright, whom she married in 2015, with some exotic dishes that she's whipped up while he's been at work.

She explained: ''I love cooking for friends, and when Mark comes home from being away he always asks me to cook tapas - we have creamy mushrooms, gambas al pil pil and chicken in Parma ham...

''I love the social aspect of food... and I love food shopping. If it's just for a few quick bits I'll go to the Tesco Express round the corner, but for a big shop I like Waitrose.''

Michelle spends most of her time at the couple's home in Essex but she is certainly no stranger to travelling as she recently wrapped up six months in South Africa while she was filming her army drama 'Our Girl' and then flew to Los Angeles to see Mark.

The 31-year-old hunk is currently across the pond presenting 'Extra' with Mario Lopez so that gave Michelle the chance to go on a solo trip to Mykonos recently.